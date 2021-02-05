Joplin Workshops celebrates 55 years of service

It has been a fixture in Joplin now–for decades.

And “It” is something you might not be all that familiar with.

This year “Joplin workshops” is celebrating 55 years of service–not only to Joplin–but to surrounding communities, and in some cases–communities across the country.

And–it’s the people there who continue to make it thrive.

Plenty of work being done inside a facility that consumes almost an entire block at 5th and Michigan in Joplin.

Joplin Workshops employs close to 50 men and women with disabilities.

And five of them have been there the longest.

How about more than 220 years combined?

Kenny Wallace will celebrate his 48th year this November.

And this place is so much more than just a job for him.

“I’ve been here since before the workshops had opened up, and I’ve been here a time, and I love these people and I’ve been here for a long time,” said Kenny Wallace, Joplin Workshops employee for 47 years.

So much more than just a job for all of them.

“One of our little taglines is out inability is not our disability, so we can really do a lot of things,” said Jeff Jones, Joplin Workshops executive director.

Things that helped earn them last year’s “Non-Profit of the Year Award” from the Joplin Area Chamber of commerce.

“There’s usually never a bad day at Joplin Workshop, everybody’s happy to be here and enjoys themselves and they kind of care of each other.”

And while they also take care of the work–you’ll understand if some of them, at least this week–would much rather talk about a certain football game team when the camera is rolling.

“How nice is it to be part of such a neat family?” said Jimmie Martin, Joplin Workshops employee for 44 years. “Well, they’re going to the Super Bowl, you know that. And they win the first and second and they win it again, so they will the game, so they’re doing pretty good. you love talking about the Chiefs, don’t you? Yep!”

