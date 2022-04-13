JOPLIN, Mo. – A Freeman Health System nurse was selected Tuesday as McDonald’s Outstanding Nurse for this year.

Heather Cowan was selected from a pool of more than 1,100 nominations. She receives a $200 Visa Gift card and a certificate for being selected.

After learning of the award Cowan said she didn’t expect to win because she anticipated many nominees for the coveted award.

“Heather has shown over and over throughout the pandemic that she is committed to providing the very best patient care and service,” said Jeanene Kennedy, Freeman Health System Chief Nursing Officer. “She consistently goes above and beyond to meet the needs of our community, wherever that may be at the time.”

The award honors nurses who exhibit the ultimate dedication to their patients and go above and beyond to ensure our community is taken care of in our most challenging times.

“Heather has worked often in our COVID units and anywhere else she is needed as a member of our float pool,” Kennedy said. “She has remained dedicated to the nursing profession and is certainly deserving of this award.”

“Our local nurses are the definition of perseverance and loyalty. They show up and give their all day after day to help take care of our community members,” said Alex Maffei, Local McDonald’s owner. “We’re excited to recognize Heather, who goes above and beyond as a local nurse through the Outstanding Nurse Award.”

Recognizing nurses for all they do for the communities they serve is a top priority for local McDonald’s restaurants, said Thomas Nichols, Local McDonald’s owner.