JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin woman has pled guilty to charges related to a crash that left two people dead.

Rita Glasgow

Tuesday afternoon, Rita Glasgow pled guilty to DWI resulting in death and possession of a controlled substance. As part of her plea, a charge of Tampering with a Motor Vehicle could be dismissed against her. She’s scheduled to be sentenced on July 25th.

The charges are connected to a crash at 28th and South Connecticut in Joplin on January 3rd of last year. Police say Glasgow t-boned another vehicle — causing both to leave the roadway and land in a residential yard. Terry and Rhonda Copple were both killed in that crash.

Investigators determined Glasgow was driving under the influence, and had meth and drug paraphernalia in her possession. The vehicle she was driving had also been reported stolen.