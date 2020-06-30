Joplin Woman Killed in I-49 Collision

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — One person is killed and another is injured following a crash on I-49 Tuesday morning.

On June 30th, around 9:25 A.M 23-year-old Lydia Beaver, of Joplin, was traveling southbound on I-49 five miles south of Joplin when her vehicle lost control and crossed the median into the northbound lane.

Beaver’s car struck 41-year-old Leroy Lyles’ tractor trailer traveling northbound causing extensive damage to his vehicle and totaling her own.

Beaver was pronounced dead at the scene by the deputy coroner.

Lyle was taken to Mercy Hospital in Joplin with minor injuries.

This is Troop D’s 52nd fatality for 2020.