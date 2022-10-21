JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin woman was arrested and charged for allegedly abandoning her two young children for at least six hours.

The Joplin Police Department was called by Webb City Police to assist in a child neglect case, JPD said in a statement. The case involved a woman, now identified as Willow Maire Graves, 34, and her home on the south side of Joplin.

Investigators were able to determine Graves did in fact leave her four-year-old child and three-month-old baby unattended for at least six hours at the home

Graves now faces charges for 1st Endangering Welfare of a Child. Both children were uninjured.