CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Joplin woman has been indicted on tax fraud charges.

60-year old Karen Sue Lauridsen is charged with failing to pay nearly $200,000 in payroll taxes. She was connected to an unnamed office supply company that operated out of Carthage and Joplin.

Court documents allege she withheld employment taxes from 2011 to 2017, and used the money to pay for gambling trips as far away as Louisiana, Mississippi, and Nevada.

Lauridsen plead not guilty.

Her trial is scheduled for later this year.