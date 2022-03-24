JOPLIN, Mo. — Birthdays are always an exciting time. And for one Joplin woman, she’s now done it 105 times.

Singing was in the air at College View Manor on Thursday. That’s because Alice Dubois was ringing in her 105th birthday party.

“Don’t feel any older. No, I just feel like myself,” said Alice Dubois, birthday girl.

Surprised with plenty of cake and decoration, staff say it’s a pleasure to celebrate her.

“For being 105 she is still very active, she’s still very much alert and we all love having her here,” said Richard Snyder, College View Manor Dietary Server.

And she’s more than just a friend, but an inspiration.

“She has really impacted my life a lot. She makes me happy and it’s always nice to see her smiling. And she loves playing cards, and just loves being here with all her friends and all the people who work here,” added Richard.

“Everyone around here is friendly and feel like family. Feel like family to me,” said Alice. “I’ve been down here for 11 years. Ever since the tornado.”

While Dubois has only lived at College View Manor for 11 years, in her 105 years, she has one piece of advice for younger generations.

“Behave themselves and stay out of drugs,” she said.