Joplin WIC program extended additional year

JOPLIN, Mo. — A program that helps make sure area women, infants and children get what they need to stay healthy, has been funded for another year.

The Joplin Health Department offers the W.I.C. Program for clients throughout Jasper County.

Program service coordinator, Joyce Doty says the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has provided her office with about $550,000 in the coming fiscal year to provide services for over 36,000 clients.

While the funding is almost identical to last year, she says not so for the number of employees providing those services.

“Um it’s basically about the same as last year, the biggest thing is we have a little less staff so I think it’s going to be a challenge to meet those numbers, case load is rising, which is a good thing but yet you still have to have the staffing to support that and that’s a little bit of a struggle right now,” said Doty.

W.I.C. is a supplemental nutrition program that provides services to pregnant women, new moms, infants, and children up through the age of five.