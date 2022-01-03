Joplin: Where to go for drive-thru COVID testing

JOPLIN, Mo. — Getting a free COVID test just got a lot easier in the Joplin area.

There are two new drive-thru COVID testing sites in Jasper County that don’t require any appointments, with more on the way.

Locations are now open in on Carthage near the fair acres YMCA as well as at 7th and Rangeline in Joplin in a parking lot between big lots and natural grocers. Another will soon be open in Webb City as well as Miami, Oklahoma.

“You get a COVID test, a PCR COVID test, which is the swabbing in the nose and then the results you’ll receive within 24 to 72 hours and you’ll get your results through email,” said Julie Hawkins of Seeds of Hope Staffing Agency

All of the testing sites will operate Monday through Saturday from 8 to 4 PM for as long as they’re needed.

To find out the exact locations of the free testing sites you can visit the Seeds of Hope website here.