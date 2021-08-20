Joplin/Webb City parks cleanup next month; seeking volunteers, donations for Wildcat Glades

JOPLIN, WEBB CITY, Mo. — Volunteers are needed for a Joplin and Webb City parks cleanup next month. On Sunday, September 12 at 11 a.m., participants will meet at the Landreth Park pavilion to form groups and disperse throughout local parks to clean up trash.

Community members are encouraged to join the effort to beautify the area’s parks after the expected accumulation of trash from Labor Day. Water will be provided as well as mesh bags to collect the trash.

“It’s a really simple way to give back to our local community,” said event organizer Daniel Rangel.

Partnered with Wildcat Glades Conservation & Audubon Center, the group is seeking donations for the nature center and the project itself. Wildcat Glades will also have a booth at Landreth Park on the event day accepting donations.

“I figured what a great way to highlight such an important part of our community, which is Wildcat Glades and their efforts for conservation, which is something I’m also passionate about. I thought we might as well raise money [for Wildcat Glades] while we’re at it,” said Rangel.

He says that even if you can’t participate in the cleanup, you can still “put your money to good use” by donating.

Rangel organizing flyer distribution on August 20







The event was inspired by a friend of Rangel who had previously tried to organize community park cleanups but lacked volunteers. Rangel hopes that this time, the effort to unite the community while cleaning up the area will pay off.

“The whole purpose of this is to really identify people who are passionate about community activism, community responsibility and maintaining a beautiful community… I think it’s a great way to connect people who share the same ideals,” Rangel said.

“After everyone’s been on guard with COVID, I think it’s a good way to encourage people to come out and still be safe in an outdoor environment, but do something good for the community that you can feel good about,” he continued.

To learn more or RSVP, visit the event’s Facebook page, SWMO Community Park Cleanup. Volunteers are encouraged to RSVP on the Facebook event, but are also welcome to “just show up” on September 12.