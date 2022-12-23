JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin is giving residents the chance to repurpose their live trees.

All those evergreen conifers can help provide habitat for aquatic communities. So, the City if offering three separate drop-off locations post-holiday.

“They’ll start piling them up at those three locations, you know, Humphrey Park, McIndoe Park, and also the Joplin Public Works Center. Please no ornaments or lights left on the trees when you bring them over and no artificial trees as well,” said Lynden Lawson, Joplin Public Works Deputy Director.

Lawson says city residents can drop off their trees at those locations between December 27th and January 31st.