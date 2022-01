JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin School Board will see some turnover this spring when voters pick two new board members.

Neither Sharrock Dermott or Dr. Michael Joseph are running for re-election to their seats.

Voters will have a choice among four new candidates for those positions. 2022 Board of Education filings include Sally Jo Hawley Chesser, Donald l. Greenlee II, David Weaver, and Matthew Robertson.

Joplin voters will decide who fills the new three-year terms on April 5th.