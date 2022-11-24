JOPLIN, Mo. — One of Joplin’s most favored and highly attended Thanksgiving events saw another large turnout this year. Around 1,300 people gathered in downtown Joplin, Thursday morning, for the “11th Annual Joplin Turkey Trot”. Participants were able to run in a certified 5k race, and a 1-mile fun run for kids, starting and ending the race in front of City Hall.

The Thanksgiving morning family tradition also serves as an annual fundraiser.

“It raises money for the Joplin Trails Coalition. So, all those that go out and enjoy walking those trails and loving the maintenance, we love to make a donation to them and we also took up donations for Chase The Chill. So the scarfs, hats, mittens, we’ll make that donation to them, too,” said Lynnette Lee, Joplin Turkey Trot Organizer.

“It’s kind of a family tradition, um, we started doing it a few years ago and it’s just, it’s grown from our family around Missouri, they all travel down here to do the Turkey Trot. It’s really fun!” said Leah Gurley, Joplin Turkey Trot Participant.

“I ran with my cousins and my mom,” said Ethan Gurley, Joplin Turkey Trot Participant.

“Burn a little calories before we go eat a lot,” said Ryan August, Joplin Turkey Trot Participant.

Participants enjoyed free t-shirts, finishing medals, and refreshments after the race.