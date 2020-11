JOPLIN, Mo. — The Thanksgiving holiday is forcing some changes to residential trash and curbside recycling in the city of Joplin.

Customers who usually have their trash and recycled items picked up on Thursdays will have theirs retrieved tomorrow.

Friday pickup customers will be taken care of during the day on Saturday.

The Joplin Recycling Center will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.