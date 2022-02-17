JOPLIN, Mo. — After suffering through one of their worst years ever, the Joplin area hospitality industry is on its way back to normal.

But those aren’t the only businesses that benefitted from an increase in occupancy.

Although they aren’t completely back to normal, one Joplin area industry has shown a definite rebound from year one of the global pandemic, that being hospitality.

Just ask Jina Scott, General Manager of the Towne Place Suites by Marriott in Joplin.

“Oh definitely, definitely. I think everybody was ready to travel again in 2021, and this year so far is getting even better, so I anticipate everything to be better than last year, this year,” said Scott.

But it wasn’t just one hotel that had a better 2021 than the first year of the pandemic. Patrick Tuttle says last year’s fiscal year results show a marked improvement in many lodging statistics.

“We came in at 58.3% occupancy which is still down from pre-COVID. We typically stay around 60 to 65% occupancy,” said Patrick Tuttle, Joplin Convention & Visitor’s Bureau Director

Considering who wasn’t traveling the Mother Road last year, it could have been a lot worse.

“We didn’t have our international travelers because obviously they’re still not traveling. So Route 66 doesn’t have that piece of a contribution, but a lot of people were getting out and we saw 48 states in here and three of the territories last year, so people were traveling domestically.”

The difference between the two fiscal years, about $280,000, a total which trickles down throughout the local economy.

“We’re still not back to pre-pandemic time frames but it’s a very positive number and that translates to about $37 million in transactions the City saw, so not only do we benefit from the lodging tax, but all the people who buy gasoline and food and retail and everything that goes with it,” added Tuttle.