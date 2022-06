JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin City leaders are considering whether to put certain city-owned properties up for sale.

Council members will review six pieces of land that are considered surplus. A “yes” vote tonight would release property for a change in ownership and re-development.

The properties are located over a wide area, ranging from Broadway and Cox to North Saint Louis.

The council will meet tonight at 6 o’clock at Sixth and Main.