Joplin to hold Public Meetings for Stormwater Plan

JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin is asking for the public’s input on their stormwater plan and there are multiple ways for your voice to be heard.

To help the City update their stormwater management master plan, citizens are invited to attend one of three public meetings and provide their input about water drainage around their homes and neighborhoods. The stormwater plan evaluates the performance capability and deficiencies of the City`s existing major drainage system. Some of the key goals are to identify infrastructure deficiencies, drainage and flooding concerns, and erosion or water quality issues within the City.

The first public meeting will be held on Thursday, September 17. It will be held from 4:30 P.M. to 6:30 P.M. at the Joplin Athletic Complex, 3301 West 1st Street. City staff will be available to visit with residents and learn about any drainage issues in their neighborhoods or other locations. Map exhibits will be available to help identify specific locations. All meetings will be an open house format for the public to come and go as their schedule allows.

The City has also developed a Flood Assessment Questionnaire to help citizens describe the nature of the drainage issue experienced. This is another opportunity for residents to inform the City of various stormwater issues that they are experiencing. Citizens can complete this information at one of the public meetings, or find it online here. . Citizens have until November 1 to provide their information.

“We would like to hear from our citizens about any stormwater problems they may have had,” said Steven Martinez, stormwater engineer for the City. “We`d like them to complete this questionnaire, whether they are able to attend a meeting or not. By gathering this information it helps us identify areas to develop a thorough stormwater master plan.”

The two other Public Meetings are scheduled from 4:30 to 6:30 P.M. on Thursday, September 24 at the Housing Authority`s Community Center located at 5th and Turk Avenue, and Tuesday, September 29 at the Joplin Senior Center, 2616 Picher Avenue

For more information about the Stormwater Master Plan, call Steven Martinez at 417-624-0820, ext. 531.