Joplin to Galena High-Speed Pursuit Ends with Carterville Man in KS Jail

(GALENA, Ks.) — About 11:30 PM Tuesday night, Joplin Police Department tell us this red SUV was observed as a possible impaired driver near Zora and North Rangeline. When the vehicle failed to yield to officers a pursuit was initiated.

DUI: Alcohol or Drugs; Unknown/Several, Refusal to submit preliminary Breath/Saliva Test, Flee or Attempt to Elude, Obstruction / Resisting Arrest – Felony and DWS. Kansas Charges facing Timothy Esterly of Carterville

JPD’s Cpl Hanes tells us the vehicle almost struck officer near Florida and Newman Road. High speeds were reported by tipsters along Maiden Lane, West 4th, Florida, Schifferdecker, West 7th, etc.

Galena Police tell us they were ready as the vehicle approached the state line. They took up the pursuit which didn’t last much longer. Estimated speeds on 7th into Galena were 70-80 mph.

Near Galena Dari Queen the vehicle turned North into Sixth Street Baptist Church lot. There the driver bailed on foot, running out of his shoes. He was quickly taken into custody by Galena Police and was transported to the Cherokee County Jail.

Missouri charges are unknown, Galena outlines what Timothy D. Esterly, 32 of Carterville, could be facing in a release of information on FB.

Charges lie with Kansas initially before he could face Missouri charges. No reported injuries. We will update this story here at FourStatesHomePage on our Joplin News First tab.