Joplin ‘Tilt’ employee charged with child sex crimes

JOPLIN, Mo. — A man who works at “Tilt Studio” in Joplin has been charged with child sex crimes.

37-year-old Robert Buggey, of Joplin, has been charged with Statutory Rape, two counts of Statutory Sodomy and Providing Porn to a Minor.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Buggey after receiving a call from someone out of state that he was abusing a child.

Authorities say the victim is the 4-year-old daughter of Buggey’s girlfriend — and the child confirmed the allegations were true.

They say the abuse goes back to August or September of this year. Buggey is being held in the Jasper County Jail on a $100,000 bond. He made his first court appearance yesterday and pleaded not guilty. He’s scheduled to be back in court tomorrow where a judge could determine if his bond will be reduced.