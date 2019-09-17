Joplin teen steals scooter, robs liquor store

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin teenager is arrested after he supposedly stole a scooter and robbed a liquor store.

Westley Shaner, 18, is facing 2nd degree burglary and vehicle tampering charges.

On Monday night Joplin Police were called to Z’s Drive Thru Liquor Store on Main Street around 11:45 P.M. for a burglary. Officers saw that the drive-through window was broken open.

Video surveillance showed a man stealing lottery tickets and leaving on a scooter. Then just before 3 A.M. Tuesday, Shaner came into Freeman Hospital with an injury. Shaner said he was “cut during a robbery in Joplin.”

Authorities were called and investigators noticed that Shaner had the same clothing, tattoos, and scooter as the suspect in the surveillance video. His injuries were also consistent with those of breaking a window and going through it.

The scooter that Shaner was driving was also found to be stolen out of Joplin. Shaner attempted to leave the hospital, but was arrested.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to contact the Joplin Police Department at 417-623-3131.