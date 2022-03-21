JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin is providing an update on its streetlight upgrades.

Liberty will replace 187 streetlights throughout the city. The project is being funded by the “Public Safety Sales Tax Initiative.”

The City recently signed the authorization for Liberty to install the first eight LED street lights on F Street, West Jaccard Place, and Glenview Place.

“It has to do with crime in the areas. So we have those crime statistics and that’s where we are concentrating obviously first on where those lights need to go. But also what other lights already exist in the area, some areas are darker than others and we want to make sure we are getting lights where they need to be as quick as we can,” said Leslie Haase, Finance Director.

Liberty will start replacing the lights sometime this spring.