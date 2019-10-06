Joplin Stamp Club brings local and national stamp dealers to the four states

JOPLIN, Mo. — Collectors showcase stamps and postcards dating back several centuries.

Saturday, locals came out to view and purchase memorabilia at the 37th Joplin Stamp and Postcard Show.

The Joplin Stamp Club puts on the event bringing in dealers locally and from throughout the country.

U.S stamps and some international stamps date back to the 1850’s, while some postcards go back as far as the 1880’s.

John Olson, President of Joplin Stamp Club, says, “People appreciate it because there are almost no stamp stores left anymore anywhere. There’s none in Joplin; there is one in Tulsa. So unless you want to do it over the internet, you don’t see what you are getting, this is one of the few opportunities you have.”

Olson adds common stamps were available for purchase for nickels and dimes.

Some of the stamps sold Saturday were priced at up to $1,000 based on their condition.