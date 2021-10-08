Joplin Skatepark hosts weekly ‘Junior Ride Night’ for those 12 and under

JOPLIN, Mo. – On Thursdays from 6 to 7 p.m., children 12-years-old and under can find a safe space to ride bikes, skate, scooter and more at Joplin Skatepark, located in Ewert Park.

“It’s very similar to what we’ve been doing on Tuesdays for the last three years,” said event organizer and owner of TLC Cycles Paris Skaggs. “Our main focus with this ride here is to promote the youth of the skatepark – the next generation, pushing skatepark etiquette, teaching everyone to take turns and really just getting kids out here.”

Skaggs began Junior Ride Nights because his two-year-old son rides, and he wanted to “encourage more kids to get out there and have fun.”

“It keeps kids outdoors but in an environment that’s promoting healthy habits and good recreational fun,” he said.

Skaggs says that five to 15 children typically attend. Junior Ride Nights will continue, depending on weather, throughout the fall season and plan to return after winter.

“We want to keep it going as long as possible,” said Skaggs.

The time frame of the weekly event may vary. To stay up to date on Junior Ride Nights, visit TLC Cycle’s Facebook page.