JOPLIN, Mo. — Area company is making a large donation to help the families of the fallen and injured Joplin Police Officers.

“All Seasons Signs and Printing” sold over 3,800 t-shirts in the days following the deaths of Corporal Ben Cooper and Officer Jake Reed — who were both killed in the line of duty earlier this month. Officer Rick Hirshey is recovering from his injuries.

Those t-shirt sales added up to more than $50,000 — all of which will go to the families.

The company also made more than 3,800 yards signs and 2,500 decals, which were given away for free.