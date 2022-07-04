JOPLIN, Mo. — When teachers in Joplin open up their classrooms in the fall, some will have some new equipment.

The school district is purchasing 70 new Macbook Air laptops to replace old and broken ones at the middle and elementary schools.

This is the latest move in what’s been a fluid process. The district has replaced and upgraded hundreds of laptops over the past 10 years.

“There’s more functionality in different programs that they use. They are able to use different apps when they present information to students so, the Macbooks are very effective for teachers and creativity. I think it will allow them to do everything regular PC’s can do and then some other programs they’re able to access,” said Dr. Kerry Sachetta, Assistant Superintendent for Operations.

The Macbooks are costing the district more than $54,000.