Joplin Schools Release 2020-21 COVID Re-Entry Survey

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Schools is seeking district member’s input on their COVID-19 preparation and re-entry polices for the upcoming school year.

In a Facebook post made Thursday, July 9th, the school district asks parents and/or staff members of the district to take part in a survey. The goal of the survey is to help communicate concerns and thoughts surrounding attendance during the pandemic.

Topics in the survey include:

Type of notification in the event of a positive COVID-19 case at a school

Choice of an ‘online virtual school version’ or ‘a traditional, in-person, five days a week, version of school with added safety measures’

Whether or not your student has access to a reliable remote learning tool (e.g. desktop PC, laptop, tablet with a camera & mic) as well as internet access

You can find a link to the survey below: