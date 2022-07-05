JOPLIN, Mo. — For some families, finding a meal for their kids is not always an easy thing during the summer months.

For the next several weeks, the Joplin School District is partnering with the Joplin Public Library to provide free lunches to children. The meals are available to all area kids up to the age of 18 every weekday from 11:30 A.M. to noon at the library.

For the library, the purpose is twofold. To keep kids fed and to show off what they have to offer.

“The library has worked really hard to become a central part of the community. We have a lot of great books here at the library but we’re not just books. We also offer connections to all kinds of things. Information about community resources all the way to meals,” said Christine Matekel-Gibson, Children’s Librarian.

The meals are sack lunches and must be eaten at the library.