Joplin schools looking to make remote learning easier

JOPLIN, Mo. — Learning online could be getting easier for some Joplin students.

The school district is considering buying hundreds of Chromebooks to make sure one is available for every 5th grade student. The district currently has one-to-one computing for all students sixth grade and up, which is about 3,600 students. The Chromebooks would be available at school only, as opposed to older students who get to take laptops home.

Eric Pitcher, Joplin R-8 Tech. Director, said, “We’re increasing our digital learning platform, which this will greatly assist with. Also, if we face another crisis like we did this year, we’ll be better able to meet the demands of our virtual requirements.”

The plan calls for the purchase of 600 laptops. That’s on the school board agenda next Tuesday at six.