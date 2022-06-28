JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin School District is raising the price of school lunches.

Tonight, the school board approved a $.5 increase per meal for students and a $.10 increase per adult meal.

It’s the first time in four years the district has changed the cost of lunch.

“I think it’s probably a necessary evil. Rising food costs, rising gas costs, rising labor costs, and I think to maintain a minimal nickel is a tribute to my staff and the job of the efficiency they do,” said Rick Kenkel, Director of Child Nutrition.

The price increase will go into effect on the first day of school this fall.

The district will continue to offer free breakfasts to all students. They’re being paid for through the operational budget.