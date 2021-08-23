Joplin Schools adjusting bus schedule to deal with driver shortage

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin School District is adjusting their bus schedule to combat the current bus driver shortage.

The district had 56 routes last year and combined them to 49 routes for this school year.

The district says because of that change families could see longer pickup and drop off times at the bus stop.

“Bus drivers have always been difficult to get hired for these positions, so just be patient. Know that when we get them picked up they’re on the safest vehicle that they can be on. It is the safest mode of transportation,” said Michael Bevis, Director of Transportation.

He says if the district did not adjust the stops, there would have been 15 routes with no drivers.

The district is looking to hire two bus drivers and would like to hire twelve substitute drivers.

