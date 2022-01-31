JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s everything from online learning to adding more classrooms, school leaders want to know what you’d like to see in the future for the Joplin Eagles.

The school district is working to develop a new five-year strategic plan. They’ve already consulted students, graduates, teachers, and community members. But anyone can share their thoughts through an open survey. You can pick what you think should be a priority and rate the importance you place on priorities shared by others.

“This is about a school and a community connecting and a strategic plan should connect those two entities and make sure everybody’s on the same page. And has the full support of everyone behind achieving the key goals,” said Marc Maness, Opinion Research Specialists.

Results from the survey will be discussed at the March meeting of the Board of Education.

You can check out the survey by following this link here.