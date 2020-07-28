Joplin School Board to Begin Re-Entry Meeting Tonight

JOPLIN, Mo. — Sitting in class, or connecting online are both options for Joplin students when school starts. But there’s a long list of decisions to make about heading back on campus in two weeks.

The Joplin School Board will discuss what measures to put in place at tonight’s meeting. That includes the use of masks, social distancing, the frequency of sanitizing, and how meals are distributed.

Staff adds that the plan will have to be flexible to accommodate the differences from school to school.

“There’s a wide variety of physical structures within our school district – and how do we take a district side approach that is going to meet all of those physical structures.” Sarah Mwangi, Joplin Schools Asst. Supt.

The district first launched a list of suggestions in the project called “A Day in The Life of an Eagle.”

We’ll have the latest decisions on how to restart classes tonight on Action 12 News at 10:00 P.M.