JOPLIN, Mo. — Jeff Koch, Joplin Schools Board of Education president, has achieved Advanced

Board Member Certification from the Missouri School Boards’ Association (MSBA).

Koch was recognized for his achievement at the Board of Education meeting late this month (May 2022).

A certificate and a pin celebrating the award were presented by Joplin Schools Assistant

Superintendent of Operations, Dr. Kerry Sachetta.

Having served as Board president from 2015 to 2018, Koch is currently serving again in this

capacity; he was re-elected as Board president during the 2020-21 school year.

“When I started serving on the board, the only educational background I had was my own education

and as a parent of four kids at Joplin Schools,” said Koch.

Koch continued by saying, “I quickly learned there were specialized areas I could learn that would benefit the students, teachers, staff and citizens of Joplin. Each year of service, I have added to that knowledge and realized that I had met the qualifications of the Advanced Board Member Certification. I am proud to represent Joplin Schools at the Igniting Great Ideas Summit where this award will be presented.”

The board member certification program established by MSBA recognizes school board members

who choose to complete additional professional development requirements beyond the 18.5 hours of

training required by the Outstanding Schools Act of 1993 for new board members.

To achieve Advanced Certification, board members must earn at least 12 additional training credits,

complete annual Refresher training requirements through MSBA, read two books related to school

board service, attend at least two MSBA regional or statewide events and write an essay relating

their study to their board service.

Koch’s achievement will also be recognized during the MSBA Igniting Great Ideas Summit in June, in

St. Charles, Missouri.