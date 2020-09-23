Joplin School Board discuss facility design for new Dover Hill Elementary School

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin School Board also updated on the new Dover Hill Elementary School campus.

Studies are currently being conducted on how the facility will look, which is gearing towards a modern-day appeal.

District officials are surveying faculty and staff members who will work in the new building, to see what they would like. Many say they want a flexible environment, meaning they would like the ability to make changes to classroom space.

Dr. Kerry Sachetta says they will be excited to work in this new facility.

This gives them an opportunity to think outside the four walls that they’re used to and they can get excited about a new project and they’re going to have fun teaching and they’re going to be in a different atmosphere and a new climate and more excitement hopefully. Dr. Kerry Sachetta, Joplin Schools Asst. Superintendent of Operations

District officials are hopeful to break ground on the new facility this spring with a completion date of July 2022.