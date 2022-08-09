JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin program aims to prevent Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. It’s called the “Safe Sleep” program, funded by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, as well as Child’s Trust Fund. The program is now offered through the Alliance of Southwest Missouri.

Local specialists say it can feel natural for parents to want to sleep alongside their newborns. But, if the child stops breathing, that can lead to the tragedy of “SIDS.”

“We promote the “Safe Sleep” program, which is an ABC program, we want people to sleep alone, on their backs, and in cribs, that is what the CDC has promoted as best practice for children under the age of 12 months to prevent Sudden Infant Death Syndrome,” said Tanya Thomas, Infant Toddler Specialist.

The provides a portable crib for qualifying parents, including both foster and birth parents. For more information about the program follow this link here.