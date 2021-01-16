Joplin revealing new Covid-19 plan

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Health Department is revealing its Coronavirus Vaccination Plan.

Right now the health department is working closely with healthcare providers to vaccinate first responders and emergency services.

They say anyone in the public that meets the requirements and wants a vaccine should make an appointment through a community clinic.

Community clinics will be held through seven hospitals and clinics including the Jasper County Health Department.. Freeman Health System… and Mercy Hospital Joplin.

Missouri begins Phase 1-b Tier Two on Monday where they will vaccinate high-risk individuals.

