Joplin Restore offers new products including 50% off Target return merchandise

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity’s Restore is offering new products.

This month it started selling a variety of laminate flooring, countertops, tiles, doors, even items from Target.

In fact, every few months they’ll purchase return items from Target and offer them at 50% off.

Side table and chair at the Restore in Joplin, Mo.









Aisles of products for sale at Restore in Joplin, Mo.

“Its been a big change. A lot of people that’s been buying homes and flipping them and people buying houses for themselves are coming in. We’ve seen a big change and difference in the clientele that comes in since we restarted this,” said Terry Booth, Restore Manager.

All money made from Restore sales goes towards the construction of new Habitat homes in Jasper County.