Joplin residents hospitalized due to COVID-19 falls below five

COVID-19 numbers in the Joplin area have improved to numbers close to those of the 2020’s late summer months, as the Joplin COVID-19 Dashboard graph shows. In fact, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Joplin’s residents fell below five this week.

As Joplin enters March, COVID-19 hospitalization numbers continue to see improvement at Joplin hospitals, comprising of Freeman, Mercy, and Landmark. As of Sunday, February 28, there is a 24-hospitalization occupancy of COVID-19 patients in Joplin’s hospitals. This is nine less than the occupancy number from last week on Monday, February 22.

This number reflects the number of patients currently being treated with COVID-19 at the three previously mentioned hospitals. The 24-hospital occupancy includes residents outside Joplin city limits. As of February 28, there are four Joplin residents hospitalized due to COVID-19. This is two less than, the number from Monday, February 22.

According to the Joplin COVID-19 Dashboard, last updated Monday, February 28 at 10 p.m., there have been a total of 5,827 cases due to the Coronavirus in the city. Joplin has 30 active cases, a continued drop from last week’s 42 cases. There are 5,668 inactive cases in the city and 124 deaths, which is no additional deaths since last week—this has not happened in at least the last few months in Joplin. This week’s death count is now the lowest number of deaths due to COVID-19, reported in a week’s time via the dashboard. There have been zero new cases of COVID-19 in the last day, 43 cases in the last seven days, and 95 cases in the last 14 days.

The dashboard’s graph shows the downward trend of COVID-19 cases in Joplin over the last month is continuing. Residents in the age group 20 to 29 continue to have the highest number of Coronavirus cases in Joplin, with 1,232 cases—seven more cases than last week. Those in the age group 30 to 39 are second-highest, with 858 cases—two more than last week. And those under 20 are close behind, with 827 cases—six more than last week.

This update comes directly following the expiration of Joplin’s mask mandate, as the mandate expired Sunday, February 28. Though, the city is still in Phase 2—Step 4 of the Joplin Plan for Response and Recovery.

Joplin is also still in Phase 1B—Tier 1 and Phase 1B—Tier 2 of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Missouri residents who fall into these two tiers of Phase 1B and the previous phase, Phase 1A, are eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccine. This update comes shortly following the FDA passing the country’s first single-dose COVID-19 vaccine by Johnson and Johnson.

The City specifies on their vaccine infographic that “supplies are limited.” The following vaccine phases include Phase 1B—Tier 3, Phase 2, then Phase 3. Vaccine distribution will advance in line with vaccine availability. The state of Missouri ensures that the COVID-19 vaccine will be free to all Missouri residents, including those without health insurance.

For more information regarding Missouri’s vaccination plan, visit their COVID-19 website, which also provides a map of current and future vaccinators within the state.