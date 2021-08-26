Joplin residents have definite vote date for a use tax on online purchases

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin residents now have a definite date to decide whether to approve a use tax for online purchases.

City leaders have submitted the ballot question for the November election. The measure would mirror the local sales tax of three point one percent charged in Joplin based stores for items bought on the web.

It’s estimated approval would net the city three point seven million dollars a year, which would pay for a list of city priorities.

Nick Edwards, Joplin City Mgr.: “Be used to fund improvements for beautification, help us address homelessness, address neighborhood decline, improve public safety and economic development.”

The election will be held on Tuesday, November 2nd.