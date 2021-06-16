Joplin residential trash service update

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin residents who have opted in for curbside recycling pick-up will have new schedule starting July 5, 2021 according to Republic Services, the City’s contractor for residential trash and curbside recycling services.

Republic recently was awarded a five-year contract with the City for their services of weekly trash pick-up and every other week curbside recycling pick-up for City’s residential trash service and curbside recycling. With the five-year agreement, the solid waste collection costs will remain the same at $12.41 for the first year and have a 2% increase each year thereafter through June 30, 2026. Price includes a 55-cent administration fee. The curbside recycling fee for those who choose to have this service will drop to $4.50 and will have a 2% increase each year thereafter through June 30, 2026.

Recycling pick up will be on a every other week rotation and may no longer fall on the customer’s solid waste collection day. If customers need an additional recycling cart, Republic will provide these at no cost to the resident. Customers should call 800-431-1507 to request the extra cart.

Republic Services has also established a new pick-up schedule for recycling customers, Pick-up days for recycling will not necessarily be on the same day as trash collection because routes are determined by areas and number of customers in different areas within Joplin. They will send scheduling and route information directly to these recycling customers through the mail. They will also make reminder phone calls to recycling customers in the first few weeks to help everyone with the new schedule. The City has posted a map of recycling routes for Joplin residents. The new schedule for recycling will begin Monday, July 5.

There are no changes to the residential trash collection schedule for Joplin with this new contract. The weekly trash service days will not change. Residents may still put out bulky items and properly prepared tree limbs next to their blue polycarts.

For questions about trash service, bulky item pick-up at curbside or curbside recycling service, contact Republic Services directly at 800-431-1507 or visit their website at www.republicservices.com/joplin