JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin residents who need to get rid of tree limbs and branches from this week’s storms have a place to go as early as tomorrow.

The city has opened a drop-off site at 1702 North Schifferdecker Avenue — just north of Belle Center Road.

The service is for Joplin residents only. Professional contractors will not be allowed to dump there.

The site will be open tomorrow (5/7) from 8:30 to 2 — as well as all of next week.