Joplin remains with Republic as city’s trash service

At Monday’s Joplin City Council meeting, council denied the ordinance to switch the City of Joplin’s trash service to Waste Corporation of Missouri LLC (WCA). Joplin will continue to use Republic as the city’s trash service for one year’s extension while creating a new bid with Republic, focusing on the price of recycling.

Members of the public provided comment on the ordinance to switch trash service. Many spoke in opposition to the ordinance, favoring trash service with Republic. The vote to deny the ordinance to switch trash service passed six in favor and two opposed. The vote to allow a one-year extension with Republic as the city’s trash service while creating a new bid, passed nine in favor and zero opposed.

“So, I mean, it was very clear that the public has a strong affinity for Republic Services, certainly know they are not only very good at doing trash and their customer service skills are really impressive,” said Ryan Stanley, Mayor of Joplin. “And so, I would just hope that the city can work with them on trying to find reasonable cost and so forth as we are renegotiating that contract.”

Under reports and communications, a representative spoke on behalf of the health department to provide projected COVID-19 mitigation efforts. The representative reported that as of Sunday, December 6, Joplin’s hospital occupancy numbers were at 106, with a total of 20 Joplin residents in the hospitals with COVID-19. He also reported that there is an average of 38.7 cases per day now, which is lower than it has been in the past. He asked that the public be safe during the holidays.

15 volunteer outgoing board members received recognition and appreciation for their service, as they each completed their term in 2020. Mayor Ryan Stanley also presented a proclamation recognizing Jasper County as an ACT Work Ready Community through collaboration with Southwest Missouri Investment Board, Crowder College Training and Development Solutions, Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, and the MOKAN Partnership. With Joplin as an ACT Work Ready Community, it develops “quality training and employment opportunities and advance economic efforts in the region,” according to the proclamation.

Four ordinances passed under first reading to advance to second and third reading. One of these included Council Bill 2020-174 approving a work authorization with Allgeier, Martin & Associates, Inc. for the Private Side I&I Pilot Project.

Under public hearings, 11 Council Bills passed to advance on to second and third readings. Eight ordinances passed on an emergency basis.

The city leaf pick-up program is happening currently, and Mercy Park has its tree trail lit now until January 1, 2021.

“It was good to have nine council members coming at this from nine different directions, and we all speak our mind, and vote our conscience, and the council will vote in a majority and that’s normally what’s in the best interest for the city,” Stanley said. “So, I’m glad to see good council work being done.”