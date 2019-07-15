Joplin Regional Artist Coalition holds annual showcase in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Kan. — Regional artists bring their work to Columbus for a public showing.

The Joplin Regional Artist Coalition held the six annual Front and Center showcase at the Maple Uncommon Guest House and Gallery.

64 works of art were on display for the public, which features artists from the four state area.

J-RAC is a conglomerate of artists providing opportunities that include showcases, workshops, and networking events.

The J-RAC board believes there’s plenty to take away from Sunday’s showing.

Emily Rose, J-RAC President, says, “Just a love of fine art, the opportunity to enjoy it, and share it with family and friends. Being seen.”

Front and Center will be on display at Maple Uncommon through the month of August.