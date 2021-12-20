Joplin Regional Airport receives 1950’s fighter jet

JOPLIN, Mo. — It doesn’t have an engine, but that doesn’t mean a jet plane can’t get from one place to another, it just takes a lot longer.

This 1950’s era T-33 jet has been outside of Planeview Auto Sales across from the Joplin Airport since 2013.

It was towed across 171 Highway this morning to the old terminal at the Joplin Regional Airport.

Jason Gaskill is moving his business online and no longer needs the lot, so he donated the plane to the airport

“So I thought what more fitting way to give it to the museum here in honor of the man who raised me, Jimmy R. Gaskill and his brother Sam Gaskill, Sam was in the Air Force 22 years, full bird Colonel,” said Gaskill.

“It was really smooth after flying propeller aircraft, big strong engine, the torque on take off,” said Sam Gaskill, a former T-33 pilot.

Sam Gaskill, and many other Vietnam era pilots, flew T-33’s to get used to flying jet aircraft. It will be refurbished and eventually placed up on an a platform at the Joplin Regional Airport.