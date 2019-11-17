Joplin Recycling Center event helps residents reduce clutter in their home

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local organization joins in on a national effort to reduce waste.

For America Recycles Day, the Joplin Recycling Center had their own shred event.

The center invited the community to get rid of old documents taking up space in their homes.

This event catered to getting rid of sensitive information like tax returns and pay stubs.

Event organizers say the event is a time to de-clutter and dispose of that information in a fool proof way.

Mary Anne Phillips, Joplin Recycle Center Coordinator, says, “Identity theft is just on the rise and thieves are getting smarter. We need to stay up as smart as they are and protect any information. It’s amazing what they can glean from, you know, a simple medical bill.”

Saturday’s event was open to anyone who wanted to dispose of unwanted paperwork, and was partially funded by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and Region M Waste Management District.