Joplin Recycling Center encourages environmentally friendly disposal of holiday trash

JOPLIN, Mo. — Before you throw all of your holiday trash away, consider the more green option.

The City of Joplin Recycling Center recommends the community to check if their trash is reusable before throwing it all away.

Bubble wrap, boxes and even old glass ornaments can all be given a second life.

Recycling those TV boxes can help steer away thieves.

After the holidays, criminals can check to see what kind of boxes are in your trash and can make you an easy target to get Christmas gifts stolen.

Cheryl Kidd, recycler, says, “You just don’t want to telescope the fact that you have things like that in your home. We keep all of our things in the garage, all of our cardboard, all of our packaging, anything like that in our garage. And I have a Jeep, so I just load everything up in the Jeep and bring it straight to the center.”

The Recycling Center is open Tuesday and Thursday from noon to 6 p.m, as well as Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.