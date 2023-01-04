JOPLIN, Mo. — It was a big day for Ascent Recovery and the Recovery Outreach Community Center (ROCC).

Ascent received a check for $7,000 from the internet and cable provider Sparklight through its Charitable Giving Foundation.

“It’s something Sparklight does for each of its communities. We’re very happy to be part of the communities. It’s just a way for us to show that we do care and that we help out,” said Jim Duck, the general manager at Sparklight.

“I don’t know that businesses realize how much money they lose on substance abuse and things like that, over the course of the year—miss work, accidents. And we’re going to try to bring in businesses and help them to build a more recovery-friendly workplace,” said Teddy Steen, Executive Director of ROCC.

Steen said the money will be used in a number of ways, including marketing, to help spread the word about what the organization is all about.