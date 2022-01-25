Joplin R-8 Superintendent Dr. Melinda Moss announces retirement

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Schools Superintendent, Dr. Melinda Moss, is retiring.

Dr. Melinda Moss announced her retirement during tonight’s school board meeting.

Dr. Moss says her biggest accomplishments were voters passing the bond issue to remodel Kelsey Norman and the construction of Dover Hill.

Dr. Kerry Sachetta will move into that role on July first and Dr. Moss will help him transition into that role until she retires on September 30.

The district usually searches for a new superintendent nationally, but did not go that route this time.

“We’ve thought about this for several months. I would say the decision solidified over Christmas break and I wondered how I will feel once I made that known to our board, but I have peace about it. It’s time,” said Dr. Moss.

“I’m very excited. And there’s lots of reasons to be excited because of everybody that I’ve worked with in the district for this many years, and being in Joplin and serving our kids for this long a time. I’m extremely humbled and honored to have the opportunity,” said Dr. Kerry Sachetta, Assistant Superintendent for Operations of Joplin Schools.

Dr. Sachetta has been with the Joplin School District for 20 years.