Joplin Public Library hosts a sensory friendly event

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Public Library hosts a special event to promote inclusion for teens.

On Saturday, the organization held their very first ‘Sensory-Friendly Awesomeness’ event.

The idea for the event came to library staff after they were approached by a parent, asking if they hosted events that catered to teens that fell on the spectrum for autism.

Different activities were available for teens to do, such as make artwork, play board games, and spend time in their relaxation station.

Library staff say they are happy to put on this event, as often times teens may not have opportunities to socialize with others like them.

Beth Snow, Joplin Public Library, says, “We wanted to offer something where folks feel comfortable and free to be themselves, in accepting environment, and something at an age where they may not have a lot of opportunities for them.”

Spiva Center for the Arts also helped made Saturday’s event possible.

Library staff hope to put on a similar event in the near future.