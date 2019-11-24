Joplin Professional Firefighters host annual Chili Bowl for area children

JOPLIN, Mo. — Firefighters spend their Saturday morning preparing chili for an annual showdown.

The Joplin Professional Firefighters hosted the 2nd annual Chili Bowl at the Emerson on Saturday.

A car show was added to this year’s event to attract more community members.

Money raised at the Chili Bowl goes to the Joplin Professional Firefighters Charitable Foundation.

This year, the organization will be sponsoring ‘Christmas For Kids’, in which area children are given toys during the holidays.

For the local firefighters, this event is one of their biggest fundraisers.

Jeremie Humphrey, Joplin Professional Fire Fighters President, says, “Good teams have a lot of good chili, and a lot of trash talking about their chili. We take this stuff serious, so it’s a lot of fun raising money for the kids, because that’s really what we’re here for today is raising money to buy toys for kids in need.”

On average, the Joplin Professional Firefighters are able to give 2,000 children Christmas gifts each year.